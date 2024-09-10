Leo: Avoid confusion and frustration to keep your mind clear. Financially, today will be better than usual, and you may earn a good amount of money. It's an ideal day to attract attention effortlessly. Be careful not to let your partner down today, as you might regret it later. Focus on creative tasks that engage your mind. You may find a reliable solution to a problem during your free time. Though your plans may be disrupted by your spouse's urgent work, you’ll eventually realize it was for the best. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Durga temple and bring half of them home. Wrap the almonds in black or blue cloth to boost your business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.