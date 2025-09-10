Leo: Today will give you a chance to relax. A soothing oil massage can help ease your muscles and refresh your body. Financially, you may earn well, but be careful not to overspend. It’s also a good day to reconnect with people you don’t meet often. Your love life may feel sweet but a bit short-lived today. Stay focused on opportunities, as you have the ability to accomplish much. Reading spiritual books in your free time will help you overcome many of your worries. However, your spouse may not fulfill your expectations today, which could leave you feeling a little frustrated. Remedy: Wear green-colored shoes to bring happiness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.