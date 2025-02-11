Leo: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you ample time to relax today. Financially, things will improve as you recover delayed payments. Family will hold a special place in your heart, and a sudden romantic encounter could brighten your day. For working professionals, challenges may arise at the workplace. You might make unintentional mistakes, leading to criticism from seniors. However, traders can expect a relatively stable day. Your family may share their concerns with you, but you’ll likely be engrossed in your thoughts, preferring to spend your free time doing something you enjoy. After a long time, you and your partner will experience a peaceful day filled with love—free from arguments and conflicts. Remedy: Using Neem or any medicinal soap while bathing will bring success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.