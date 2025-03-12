Leo: Train your mind to embrace positive emotions like love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings take charge, your mind naturally responds positively to every situation. Your attempts to save money may not succeed today, but don’t worry—the situation will soon improve. Your spouse's health may be a source of stress and concern. There are strong chances of forming a new romantic connection, but be cautious about sharing personal or confidential details. Work will pick up pace as colleagues and seniors offer their full support. Avoid getting involved in gossip and rumours. Your partner may surprise you by revealing a wonderful side of their personality today. Remedy: Wear white-coloured clothing more often to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.