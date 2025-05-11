Leo: Try to keep your emotions in check today. Make smart decisions when it comes to investments. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring you great joy. Avoid getting involved in matters where others are interfering, as it may lead to tension. Even if some senior colleagues disagree with you, it's important to stay calm and composed. Students should avoid delaying their work—use your free time wisely to complete tasks. This will help you in the long run. Your spouse may spend more time with their friends today, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: For better health, nail copper nails into the four corners of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.