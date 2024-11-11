Leo: Control your emotions and let go of fears quickly, as they could negatively impact your health. You might need to spend on your partner’s medical expenses today, but don't worry—your long-term savings will cover it. Your stubbornness could disturb your parents, so consider their advice and stay respectful to maintain family harmony. Avoid giving in to your partner's emotional demands. Deserving employees may see promotions or financial rewards. Students should avoid procrastinating today and use free time to complete tasks—it will be beneficial. You may have a disagreement with your spouse over a major expense. Remedy: Hang curtains in cream, white, or pastel colours at home to boost family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: Before 3 pm.