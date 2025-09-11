Leo: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting you fully. Financial gains from your mother’s side are likely—perhaps through your maternal uncle or grandfather. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. A romantic candlelight meal with your beloved is on the cards. Fresh ideas will prove productive, but avoid overspending while shopping. Married life will feel blissful today, as you experience the true joy of love. Remedy: Placing crystal balls in your bedroom will help improve health.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.