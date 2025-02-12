Leo: Today, you are filled with a magical sense of hope. Be cautious of friends who borrow money but never return it. Protect your interests while dealing with friends, business associates, and relatives, as they may not always consider your needs. Love will be on your mind as you spend time with your sweetheart. At work, you might finally get the kind of task you’ve always wanted. Your competitive spirit will help you excel in any challenge you take on. By the end of the day, you will experience the true joy of married life. Remedy: Carry a square piece of silver or wear it around your neck to enhance family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: After 2 pm.