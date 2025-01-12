Leo: Overcome feelings of isolation and loneliness by spending quality time with your family. Those who have been facing financial challenges for a long time may receive unexpected monetary gains today, resolving several issues instantly. Children may turn to you for help with their school projects, giving you an opportunity to connect with them. As the evening approaches, an unexpected romantic mood might take over your thoughts. At work, exercise caution, patience, and wisdom while interacting with colleagues. Keep your emotions to yourself today rather than sharing them impulsively. A delightful surprise could await you, enhancing your marital happiness. Remedy: To improve your health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 9 pm.