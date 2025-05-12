Leo: You may have to take an important decision today, which could make you feel tense and anxious. On the brighter side, there’s a strong chance of making big profits in business—your efforts could take it to new heights. However, your stubborn behaviour might disturb your parents, so it's wise to listen to their advice and be more understanding. Your love life is set to surprise you with something truly wonderful. Some stress may arise at work due to co-workers or subordinates. Someone from your past might get in touch, making the day more memorable. With your spouse, this could turn out to be one of the most romantic days ever. Remedy: For better health, bury black kajal (kohl) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.