Leo: Your friends may introduce you to someone special who could have a profound impact on your thoughts. You might spend a significant amount on a party with friends today, but despite the expenses, your financial situation will remain stable. However, some friends may disappoint you when you need them the most. Though you plan an outing with your partner, unexpected work might force you to cancel, potentially leading to a heated argument. It will be a socially active day, with people valuing your advice and readily agreeing with your views. However, you may receive upsetting news from your in-laws, leaving you feeling down and lost in thought. In your married life, this day will bring moments of joy, like a delightful dessert. Remedy: Distribute sour food items like lemon, tamarind, or gol gappe to young girls to strengthen family bonds and enhance happiness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.