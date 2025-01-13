Leo: Health issues may cause some discomfort today, so prioritize self-care and rest. If an investment scheme catches your interest, take the time to investigate thoroughly and consult experts before making any commitments. A picnic with your spouse is a great idea—it will not only lift your spirits but also help resolve any misunderstandings between you. Your partner might struggle to express their feelings openly today, which could leave you feeling a bit upset. Be patient and understanding in your communication. Those seeking employment should intensify their efforts, as only hard work will bring the desired results. Students are advised to avoid procrastination and complete their tasks during their free time—it will prove beneficial in the long run. Family influences might create challenges in your married life today, but with mutual understanding and intelligence, you and your spouse can navigate these situations effectively. Remedy: Feed rotis to a white cow for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 a.m.