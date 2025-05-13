Leo: Be mindful of your temper today—letting anger take over could turn small issues into major conflicts, upsetting those around you. True wisdom lies in mastering your emotions. Burn your anger before it burns your peace. Past spending habits may catch up with you now, creating financial pressure. Despite the need, finding immediate monetary support might prove difficult. Tensions at home could also rise, especially if someone close overreacts to money matters. In your love life, outside interference may cause strain between you and your partner. Clear communication will be key. On a brighter note, the day looks promising for artists and working women—productivity and creativity will be at their peak. Someone dear may seek your time and attention, but your packed schedule might prevent you from fulfilling their wish, leaving both of you disappointed. Additionally, your partner’s lack of motivation could disrupt your plans or cause frustration. Remedy: Soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning to promote lasting good health and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.