Leo: Domestic concerns may leave you feeling a little anxious today. Be mindful with your finances—only wise investments will bring good returns, so think carefully before using your hard-earned money. Try to keep your lifestyle in check, as overspending or late nights could create tension at home. On the brighter side, you may receive a pleasant compliment that lifts your spirits. If you go shopping, avoid being too indulgent. In married life, a challenging phase seems to be easing, and you may finally experience warmth and harmony with your partner. If attending a wedding today, be cautious—avoid alcohol, as it may prove harmful. Remedy: Pour water into a money plant to attract positivity and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.