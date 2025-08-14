Leo: Practising meditation and yoga today will benefit you both spiritually and physically. Avoid making any financial investments without proper consultation. Your partner will be supportive and encouraging, and it’s a good time to revive old friendships by reminiscing about happy moments together. Smart negotiations and a bit of tact could bring you unexpected gains. Though you may manage to set aside time for yourself, urgent official work might disrupt your plans. The love and warmth of your spouse will make you forget all life’s hardships today. Remedy: Brush your teeth with a neem twig to help maintain good financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.