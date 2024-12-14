Leo: Your positive attitude will leave a lasting impression on those around you. Today, you might need to spend money on your partner's health, but don't worry—your long-term savings will prove useful. However, neglecting your partner's emotional needs could strain your relationship. Take time to cherish old memories and rekindle the joy of earlier days. Romance may feel distant today, as even thoughtful gifts may fail to bring the desired spark. What your partner truly seeks is quality time with you, and not meeting this need might lead to visible frustration. Additionally, tensions in married life could arise due to unmet daily necessities, such as household tasks or other essentials. To ease your mind, consider visiting a peaceful spot like a riverbank or a place of worship. Remedy: Prepare a dessert made with milk, rice, and sugar. Eat it under the moonlight after moonrise to restore harmony and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Lilac.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.