Leo: Today brings a chance to unwind and recharge. Treat yourself to a soothing oil massage to relieve muscle tension and promote relaxation. Your efforts to save money will pay off, as you’ll be able to set aside a reasonable amount. Don’t overlook your social life—take a break from your busy routine and attend a gathering with your family. It will help ease your stress and boost your confidence. A refreshing trip may be on the horizon, filling you with renewed energy and enthusiasm. You’ll also have plenty of time for yourself today—use it wisely to fulfill personal desires, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. Marriage isn’t just about physical intimacy; today, you’ll experience the depth of true love. You may also realize the value of genuine friendships and how true friends never leave your side. Remedy: Plant fruit-bearing trees at home to bring harmony and prosperity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.