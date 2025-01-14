Leo: Body aches and stress-related issues might trouble you today, so take steps to relax and care for your well-being. Your dedication and hard work won’t go unnoticed, and you may receive financial rewards for your efforts. An evening out at the movies or a dinner date with your spouse promises to uplift your mood and bring a sense of relaxation. However, your partner might express a desire that you’re unable to fulfil, which could leave them feeling a bit disappointed. IT professionals will have a golden opportunity to showcase their skills and prove their worth. Stay focused and work diligently to achieve success. You’ll also find ways to tap into your hidden talents to make the most of the day. On the downside, a lack of quality time with your partner could lead to feelings of frustration. Prioritize open communication to strengthen your bond. Remedy: To maintain good health, carry a copper coin or a piece of copper with you at all times.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.