Leo: Today, the needs of others may come in the way of your self-care. Don’t suppress your feelings—take time to do things that help you relax. Poor planning could lead to a shortage of funds, so be mindful of your expenses. Children might surprise you with some overwhelming news. For your partner, your presence is what makes life meaningful. Professionally, those connected with foreign trade are likely to see favourable results, while working individuals will have the chance to showcase their full potential. After a long time, busy natives may get some personal time, though household responsibilities could take up most of it. Meanwhile, your parents may bless your spouse with something special, bringing positivity to your married life. Remedy: Wear gold on your ring finger to strengthen financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.