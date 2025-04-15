Leo: Spending time with your children will brighten up your evening. Plan a nice dinner to wrap up the day on a happy note—their presence will refresh your energy. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh income. It's time to let go of a dominating attitude at home. Work closely with your family and support each other through life’s highs and lows. This change in your behavior will bring them a lot of happiness. Don’t delay expressing your feelings to your partner—waiting until tomorrow might be too late. Taking bold steps today can lead to positive results. You may feel inspired to start something new during your free time, but it could take up most of your attention for the day. You’ll also have a heartfelt conversation with your spouse today, reminding both of you how deep your love truly is. Remedy: For family happiness, offer one red chili, 27 lentil grains, and 5 red flowers at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3:45 pm to 5:15 pm.