Leo: Smile—it’s the simplest and most effective remedy for your troubles. Traders and businesspeople involved in foreign ventures should exercise caution today, as financial losses are possible. Take thoughtful steps to avoid setbacks. Keep yourself occupied with household tasks while also setting aside time for recreational activities to maintain your energy and recharge. Romance might not be very fulfilling today, as finding genuine love could feel elusive. Attending lectures or seminars can inspire fresh ideas for personal and professional growth. However, a party or gathering at your home might consume more time than you anticipated. While things may not go exactly as planned, you’ll still share a lovely and memorable moment with your partner. Remedy: To strengthen your financial prospects, consider wearing shoes with a combination of black and white colors.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.