Leo: Feelings of insecurity or disorientation may lead to dizziness, so take care of your mental and physical health. If you've been planning to take a loan, today might bring good news on that front. Love, companionship, and emotional bonding will grow stronger, and you may experience an unexpected romantic connection. Stay vigilant at work, as a competitor might attempt to undermine you—maintain caution and focus. Steer clear of individuals who waste your time and distract you from your goals. Your life partner will go out of their way today to bring you immense happiness and joy. Remedy: Wear Rudraksha beads around your neck to enhance your professional prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.



Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.