Leo: Keep smiling—it’s the best remedy for any problem. Your attempts to save money might not succeed today, but there's no need to worry as things will soon get better. Home life could be a bit uncertain. You may feel a lack of love or emotional connection. However, you’ll be involved in something important that earns you recognition and rewards. You'll also have some free time, which is ideal for meditation and finding mental peace. Your spouse’s poor health might affect your work, but you’ll manage everything with patience and care. Remedy: Wear a gold ring on your ring finger to support financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.