Leo: Avoid high-calorie foods to stay healthy and fit. Use your creative ideas to find ways to earn some extra income. It’s a good time to tidy up your home—don’t delay it any further. If you’ve faced setbacks recently, take them as learning experiences. Avoid proposing to someone today, as it may not go well. Things at work may not be very productive, and someone close to you might betray your trust, leaving you worried. You may end up wasting your free time on your phone or watching TV, which could upset your spouse if you ignore them. Your partner’s bad mood might also irritate you. Remedy: Keep a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance your love life and create sweet memories.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.