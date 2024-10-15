Leo: Make the most of your high confidence today. Despite a busy schedule, you'll still be able to recharge your energy. Those involved in international business are likely to see financial gains. Friends will be there to help you if needed. You may face difficulty overcoming social barriers. If you're working, you could encounter several challenges at the workplace today and might make mistakes unknowingly, leading to criticism from your seniors. The day should be fairly routine for traders. In your free time, you can visit a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place to avoid unnecessary problems and conflicts. A serious argument with your spouse might arise today. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, consider gifting items made from shells, pearls, or conch to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:45 pm to 5:15 pm.