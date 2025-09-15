Leo: Don’t compel others to act according to your wishes. Instead, consider their needs and interests—this approach will bring you true happiness. If you aim to be financially strong, start saving from today. Extend support to your brother in keeping matters under control. Avoid fueling conflicts and focus on resolving them peacefully. You will find comfort and warmth in your partner’s company. Professionals may face some hurdles at work, and unintentional mistakes could invite criticism from seniors. For traders, the day looks steady and normal. It’s also a favorable day for social and religious gatherings. An old friend may surprise you with a visit, reviving cherished memories with your life partner. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.