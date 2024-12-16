Leo: Take extra care of your health during this period and be mindful of your diet. Financial gains in your business or job may come your way today with the help of someone of the opposite sex. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight, making the day lively and engaging. Romance and social activities will dominate your thoughts, even as pending tasks demand your attention. Be cautious and think thoroughly before taking on any new project. Avoid alcohol and cigarettes, as indulging in these habits could waste valuable time. You and your spouse may receive wonderful news that brightens your day. Remedy: For excellent health, carry a bundle of equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds wrapped in a multicolored cloth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.