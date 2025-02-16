Leo: Stay patient—your continuous efforts, combined with common sense and understanding, will lead you to success. Today, you may witness significant profits in business, with opportunities to take it to new heights. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home is likely. Your love life may take a serious turn, possibly leading to a marriage proposal. It’s a favourable day to send your resume or appear for an interview. Nostalgia may hit, making you want to relive childhood joys. By the end of the day, you’ll realize that the vows of your marriage hold true—your spouse is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: Supporting and assisting physically challenged individuals will promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.