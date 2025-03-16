Leo: Your playful and childlike side will shine through today, putting you in a cheerful mood. If you have been waiting for a debtor to repay you, luck may be on your side as they might return your money unexpectedly. A surprise piece of good news later in the day will bring joy to your entire family. Romance is in the air, and there's a chance you won't escape Cupid’s arrow. Be open to fresh money-making ideas that come to mind. Listening to advice from others can prove beneficial. Your spouse will be in a particularly romantic mood today. Remedy: Lovers can exchange crystal beads (Sphatik) as a gift to maintain harmony and positivity in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm and 7:15 pm.