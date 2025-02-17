Leo: Don't hold back from expressing your thoughts. A lack of confidence can complicate matters and slow your progress. Speak up, regain your confidence, and face challenges with a positive attitude. Financial matters may improve today, bringing potential gains. Sharing your concerns with family can lighten your burden, but letting your ego hold you back may only add to your troubles. Open communication is key. You may plan an outing with your partner, but unexpected work could disrupt your plans, possibly leading to a disagreement. New assignments might not meet expectations, so patience is essential. Spending your free time with a close friend or relative may seem like a good idea, but an unexpected comment could dampen your mood and prompt you to leave early. However, your spouse will make a special effort to bring joy to your day. Remedy: Worship an idol made of lead dedicated to your personal deity to enhance career and business prospects.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 p.m.