Leo: Your cherished dream is likely to come true today, but try to keep your excitement in check to avoid any unintended problems. Traders and businesspeople involved in international dealings should exercise caution, as there is a risk of financial loss. Concerns about your child’s studies are temporary and will resolve with time. If you're single, you may meet someone special today, but ensure clarity about their relationship status before moving forward. Rituals or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home, adding a positive vibe. A pleasant dinner and restful sleep are on the cards for your married life. However, your family members might ignore your suggestions today, which could test your patience and trigger your anger. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before starting any important work.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.