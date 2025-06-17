Leo: Control your temper today, as a quarrelsome attitude could seriously harm your relationships. Try to stay open-minded and let go of any biases to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It’s a good day for financial matters — you might be able to raise capital, recover pending payments, or secure funds for new projects. However, a disagreement with a neighbour could sour your mood. Stay calm and avoid reacting, as your silence can help de-escalate the situation. Focus on maintaining peaceful relations. Avoid wearing something your partner dislikes, as it could unintentionally hurt their feelings. Your dominating behaviour at work may draw criticism from colleagues, so try to be more cooperative. Spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful religious place can help you stay away from stress and negativity. By the end of the day, your partner might surprise you with something thoughtful that will lift your spirits. Remedy: For better health, eat almonds with skin, whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee. Also, consider offering yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.