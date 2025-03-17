Leo: Take this day to relax and rejuvenate. A soothing oil massage will help relieve muscle tension. Your financial situation will improve as the day progresses. Enjoy a peaceful and loving atmosphere at home, and let go of minor disagreements in your love life. At work, avoid being too pushy—understanding others' needs before making decisions will help maintain harmony. While you may have plenty of free time today, you might struggle to use it productively. Your married life will feel special as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with love. Remedy: To achieve great progress in your career, nail seven iron nails on your entrance door.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:30 pm.