Leo: Avoid self-medication today, as it can lead to unwanted dependency. Always consult a physician before taking any medicine—professional guidance is essential for your well-being. Businesspeople should tread carefully with financial decisions today. Thoughtful investment will be key to avoiding unnecessary risk. On the home front, it’s a favorable day to handle domestic matters and finally wrap up those lingering household tasks. You may find it difficult to express your emotions to your beloved, leaving you feeling a bit distant. In your spare time, consider turning to spiritual literature—reading uplifting texts could offer clarity and help ease many of your current concerns. Your spouse’s blunt behavior might leave you feeling unsettled today. However, by the day’s end, you’ll find peace in your creativity, which will help you rise above the stress and reconnect with your inner calm. Remedy: For improved health, donate red lentils (masoor dal) to a sweeper and offer any additional help you can.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.