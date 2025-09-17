Leo: Personal growth efforts will bring multiple rewards, boosting both your confidence and overall well-being. Be cautious with finances today—trusting others’ advice blindly may lead to losses. Your cheerful and lively nature will spread positivity, making those around you happy. If marriage is on your mind, this is a good day to discuss it with your partner, but be sure to understand their feelings first. Expect a busy, socially active day where people will admire you and value your words. Guard your belongings carefully, as there is a risk of loss or theft. Married life will feel especially fulfilling today, leaving you content and joyful. Remedy: Strengthen your financial life by offering black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.