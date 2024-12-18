Leo: You will recover from a long-standing illness, but it’s important to steer clear of a selfish and short-tempered person, as they could cause stress and worsen your condition. Those with loans might face challenges in repayment today. Your children may turn to you for assistance with their school projects, giving you a chance to support them. A phone call from your beloved or spouse will brighten your day. You’ll find yourself in a commanding position, taking charge of whatever you do. Shopping and other activities will keep you occupied, but the highlight of your day will be a wonderful evening spent with your spouse. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 am and 10:45 am.