Leo: The support of influential people will significantly boost your confidence. However, financial gains may fall short of your expectations. Enjoy time with friends, but be mindful of your spending to avoid returning home empty-handed. A romantic connection will bring extra joy to your life. At work, things could take a positive turn if you simply greet someone who dislikes you. Surprising your spouse by setting aside work and spending quality time together will strengthen your bond. It’s a wonderful day for your married life—express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: Maintaining a strong moral character will help improve your financial status.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11:15 am and 12:30 pm.