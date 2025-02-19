Leo: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Financial worries may ease as your parents extend their support. The cheerful mood of family members will create a lively atmosphere at home. You will play a role in preventing someone’s heart from breaking today. A polite and helpful attitude will bring a highly positive response from your partner. While you may keep planning to rejuvenate your body and improve fitness, execution might remain a challenge, just like before. However, today will remind you of the joy of having a wonderful life partner. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by offering Prasad at Lord Shiva and Hanuman temples.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.