Leo: Today’s entertainment plans should include engaging in sports or outdoor activities. Businesspeople involved in overseas ventures are likely to see financial gains. Relatives or friends may visit, making for a delightful evening. Your sincere and generous love may earn you recognition and appreciation. However, you might end up wasting your free time on mobile browsing or watching TV, which could upset your spouse if you show little interest in spending quality time with them. If you’ve been feeling weighed down by negativity, today will bring a sense of blessings and positivity. Watching a film or drama might inspire you to plan a trip to the hills. Remedy: Treat women outside your family and friend circle with respect and kindness to attract financial growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.