Leo: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting you. However, be cautious at work or in business, as negligence could lead to financial losses. It’s a great day to reconnect with old contacts and relationships. Being away from your beloved may make the day feel longer. Expect appreciation at work for your efforts. The day is favourable for social and religious gatherings. Remember, marriage isn’t just about sharing a home—it’s essential to spend quality time with your partner. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.