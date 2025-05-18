Leo: Take short breaks during work and try to avoid staying up late. It’s a favourable day for real estate deals and financial matters. Your family will be supportive, though they may have high expectations of you. You’ll feel loved and appreciated by your partner today. Positive changes at your workplace will work in your favour. If you go shopping, be careful not to overspend. Your day will be extra special as your spouse has something wonderful planned for you. Remedy: For a happy family life, worship Goddess Saraswati and offer blue flowers.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.