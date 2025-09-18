Leo: A friend might challenge your tolerance and open-mindedness today. Stay rational in your decisions and don’t compromise on your values. Though expenses may rise and money may slip away, your lucky stars will ensure a steady inflow of finances. Be cautious before sharing confidential matters with your spouse, as there’s a chance it could be disclosed unintentionally. Avoid doubting your beloved’s loyalty, even if your partner seems difficult to handle. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall will bring joy. The day will turn out to be one of the most memorable in your married life, filled with pure love and happiness. Remedy: To maintain harmony at home, recite Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.