Leo: With your immense confidence and a light workload, you'll have plenty of time to relax today. Seeking advice from your father may prove beneficial in your professional life. Spend quality time with your family and cherish peaceful moments together. You will realize today that your partner’s love for you is eternal. Retailers and wholesalers can expect a profitable day. You may have the luxury of free time to indulge in your favorite TV shows and movies. Your married life will be more vibrant and joyful than ever before. Remedy: For a blissful love life, recite Vishnu Chalisa or sing hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.