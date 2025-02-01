Leo: You are naturally blessed with confidence and intelligence—make the most of these qualities. Today, you'll realize the value of money and how reckless spending can impact your future. Avoid bringing up sensitive topics that might strain your relationships with loved ones. A sudden romantic encounter is likely to brighten your day. People of your zodiac sign have a unique charm—you enjoy the company of friends but also cherish moments of solitude. Fortunately, today you’ll find some much-needed "me time" despite your busy schedule. Your married life will be filled with nostalgia as you relive the excitement of courtship and romance. Adding to the joy, your partner may surprise you with a special homemade dish, easing your fatigue and lifting your spirits. Remedy: To maintain a happy family life, chant "ॐ" (Om) 28 or 108 times with a calm and peaceful mind, day and night.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.