Leo: Meditation and self-reflection will bring you great benefits today. Be cautious and thoroughly evaluate any investment schemes that come your way. You may receive unexpected gifts or surprises from relatives and friends. It's a good day to reconsider the habit of frequently falling in and out of love. The timing is favourable for launching new plans or ventures. Your efforts to help someone might bring you recognition and put you in the spotlight. However, you and your spouse may have a minor argument over an old issue, like forgetting a special occasion. Fortunately, everything will settle down by the end of the day. Remedy: To ensure financial stability, keep a small amount of silver along with Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Around 5:00 p.m.