Leo: Don't let minor issues weigh on your mind. A visit to close relatives may bring unexpected financial strain. Household matters require your immediate attention. Time may feel empty without your beloved by your side. A shopping trip today could lead you to a beautiful outfit. Romance will fill your day with joy, though minor health concerns might arise. This is a good day to open up about your emotions and share your thoughts with a trusted friend or relative. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by offering yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.