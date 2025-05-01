Leo: Meditation will help you feel more relaxed and at peace today. You’re likely to gain financially, but donating to a good cause will bring you mental satisfaction too. A trip you had planned in advance may get delayed due to a family member's health issues. You'll feel deeply loved as you realise how much your partner cares for you. However, new tasks you take up may not meet your expectations. You'll understand the importance of spending time with family, but may still struggle to manage it. Ongoing disagreements with your spouse may leave you feeling emotionally drained and make it hard to reconnect. Remedy: To bring peace and happiness to your family, offer milk at a Bhairav temple.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.