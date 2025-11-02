Leo: Excessive excitement can harm your nerves, so keep emotions in check. Financial relief is possible today. Tensions may arise with family members. Arguments with your partner could occur, but they're likely to respond calmly and understandingly. Helping others earns respect. Seek closeness in marriage; romance is intense. Complaints about children might upset you. Remedy: Donating pure Ghee and camphor at religious places enhances family pleasure.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.