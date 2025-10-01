Leo: Just as salt gives food its flavour, a little unhappiness helps you truly appreciate the sweetness of joy. Financial worries may cloud your thinking, so stay calm and focused. A visit to your relatives will turn out to be far more pleasant and rewarding than expected. Your love life takes a delightful turn today, filling you with the blissful feeling of being cherished. At work, after a challenging phase, the day brings refreshing and positive surprises. Solitude may appeal to you, and spending the day absorbed in a book could feel like the perfect escape. However, a lack of trust may cause strain in your marriage, so handle matters with patience and open communication. Remedy: Avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food to please Lord Vishnu and reduce Mercury’s malefic effects. This practice will support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12.10 pm to 1.10 pm.