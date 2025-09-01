Leo: Practicing yoga and meditation will help you stay fit both physically and mentally. Some people under this sign may have to spend money on land-related matters today. Be open to others’ suggestions, as they could prove useful. The thought of meeting an old friend after a long time may fill you with excitement. Career-wise, certain individuals may see progress, while others might benefit from consulting a lawyer for legal advice. In personal life, it’s a highly romantic day—you and your spouse may experience love at its peak. Remedy: For stable finances, tie seven black grams, seven black pepper seeds, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in an isolated place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.